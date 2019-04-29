Biden picks up endorsement from firefighters union

The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is endorsing Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCNN's Jake Tapper presses Conway on Trump's Charlottesville response: Was it 'perfect?' Why Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Seth Moulton: Biden should apologize to Anita Hill MORE's 2020 Democratic presidential bid after staying on the sidelines of the 2016 race.

"On behalf of the International Association of Fire Fighters, I'm proud to announce that we stand with Joe Biden and endorse his candidacy for President of the United States," Harold Schaitberger, the IAFF's general president, said in a video released early Monday.

"Joe's a lot like our firefighters. He's a problem solver who cares deeply about America and committed to making our country better. He's one of the staunchest advocates for working families," Schaitberger continued.

"He knows that a strong middle class means a strong America, and we know, as president, he will stand up for all the patriotic Americans who want nothing more than to earn a decent wage, send their kids to college, have affordable healthcare and a decent and secure retirement."

The IAFF is the first major labor group to endorse a candidate in the 2020 race.

Biden has emphasized his close ties to labor groups in the run up to and the beginning of his campaign.

Since officially announcing his candidacy last week, the former vice president has picked up endorsements from a swath of lawmakers, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and Sens. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyBiden raises .3M in first 24 hours after campaign launch Former New Hampshire governor endorses Biden The Hill's 12:30 Report: All eyes on Biden MORE Jr. (D-Pa.).