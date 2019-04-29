O'Rourke: White House has 'free reign, almost' over what is broadcast on Fox News

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke slammed President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem Seth Moulton: Trump is not a patriot Celebs unwind at Capitol File WHCD after party Graham: 'I don't care' if Trump told McGahn to fire Mueller MORE and Fox News on Sunday, reportedly saying the White House has “free rein, almost” over what is aired on the network.

The former Texas congressman knocked the close relationship between the network and Trump during a campaign event in San Francisco, pointing out the number of executives at Fox News who have worked in the Trump administration, according to Reuters.

“You have members of the organization moving into the White House, you have a White House with free rein, almost, over what is broadcast over one of the most widely watched cable networks in the country today,” O’Rourke said.

Prominent Fox News executives, most notably Bill Shine, have worked in the White House. Shine served as the deputy chief of staff for communications before his exit in March after less than a year. He now serves as an adviser to Trump’s reelection campaign.

Trump also reportedly has a close relationship with several Fox News hosts, praising the ones he likes, such as Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannitySam Donaldson slams Sarah Sanders: 'She's had a lifetime achievement Oscar for lying' Fox News tops basic cable ratings for 29th consecutive month Maddow beats out Hannity as most-watched cable news host in March MORE, and openly criticizing others that he considers to give unfriendly coverage.

O’Rourke joins other Democratic candidates who have recently become more vocal about the close ties between the news network and the White House.

Earlier this month, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWhy Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Partygoers promote favorite candidates at The Young Turks event Poll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field MORE (I-Vt.) called Fox News mostly a propaganda arm for the Trump administration.

The Hill has requested comment from Fox News.

During his event, O’Rourke also said he believes Trump welcomed help from the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign, regardless of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's conclusion that there was no evidence of collusion between the president's campaign and Russia, according to Reuters.

“I don’t know if collusion is a term of art in the law, but he certainly invited their participation,” O’Rourke said Sunday.