Poll: 55 percent say they won't vote for Trump in 2020

More than 50 percent of respondents in a new survey say they will not vote for President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem Seth Moulton: Trump is not a patriot Celebs unwind at Capitol File WHCD after party Graham: 'I don't care' if Trump told McGahn to fire Mueller MORE when he seeks reelection in 2020.

The ABC News–Washington Post poll released Monday found that 55 percent of respondents said they will not vote for Trump next year, with only 39 percent approving of his work since taking office.

Of respondents who were asked if they would vote from Trump in 2020, 14 percent said they would consider it and 28 percent said they definitely would vote for him to have a second term in the White House.

Of those respondents who said they wouldn’t vote for Trump, only 29 percent said they would for sure vote for his eventual Democratic counterpart.

Nearly two-thirds instead said they would wait to see who emerges from the crowded Democratic field, which is currently made up of 21 candidates vying for the nomination.

On par with other recent polls and a surge in voter participation in last year’s midterm elections, 85 percent of registered voters said they plan to vote in 2020, a high mark this far out from the presidential election.

The survey was conducted via phone from April 22 to 25 in both English and Spanish and asked a random national survey of 1,001 adults. The poll carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.