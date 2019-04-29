Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report

Four 2020 Democratic candidates have not yet qualified for the party's official debates as of Monday, according to the New York Times.

The Times reports that Reps. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellAdvocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform 2020 Dems condemn bigotry, gun violence after synagogue shooting Democratic hopefuls could learn from Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg MORE (D-Calif.) and Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur Moulton2020 Dem Seth Moulton: Trump is not a patriot Seth Moulton: Biden should apologize to Anita Hill Advocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform MORE (D-Mass.), Miramar, Fl., Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamDem pollster: Size of 2020 field puts media in bind Warren is 'leading' Dem field in calling for impeachment proceedings, pollster says Media coverage of Trump investigations could hurt Dems, says GOP pollster MORE and writer Marianne Williamson Marianne Williamson2020 Dems rebuke Trump on Iran, say they'd put US back in nuclear deal Where 2020 Democratic candidates stand on impeachment Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall MORE have yet to meet the thresholds laid out by the Democratic National Committee to qualify.

To be eligible for the 12 debates planned in the 2020 cycle, candidates must receive at least one percent support in three separate polls between Jan. 1 and the two weeks before the debate or receive campaign contributions from at least 65,000 unique donors.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field Advocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform Questions surround Facebook's possible billion-dollar fines MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWhy Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Partygoers promote favorite candidates at The Young Turks event Poll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWhy Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Poll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field Advocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform MORE (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharMeet the 2020 spouses who could make history Biden to face pressure on Medicare for All O'Rourke avoids TV spotlight for small gatherings in risky 2020 gamble MORE (D-Minn.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCNN's Jake Tapper presses Conway on Trump's Charlottesville response: Was it 'perfect?' Why Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Seth Moulton: Biden should apologize to Anita Hill MORE, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePoll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field 2020 Dems condemn bigotry, gun violence after synagogue shooting Presenting the 2020 Democratic bracket MORE (D-Texas), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWhy Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Poll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field 2020 Dems condemn bigotry, gun violence after synagogue shooting MORE (D) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangLiberal survey: Sanders cruising, Buttigieg rising Where 2020 Democratic candidates stand on impeachment Groups, lawmakers use 4/20 to raise awareness about marijuana sentencing reform MORE have all reportedly qualified under both requirements.

Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerAdvocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform Biden campaign says it doesn't want support from super PACs Dems raise prejudice concerns with pledges against male running mates MORE (D-N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandAdvocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform Biden campaign says it doesn't want support from super PACs Meet the 2020 spouses who could make history MORE (D-N.Y.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanChasten Buttigieg emerges as Mayor Pete's secret weapon 2020 Dems rebuke Trump on Iran, say they'd put US back in nuclear deal Where 2020 Democratic candidates stand on impeachment MORE (D-Ohio), former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyRod Rosenstein, Jay Leno chat at correspondents' weekend brunch Dem race shows signs it could get nasty Delaney slams 2020 rival Sanders for calling Israeli government 'racist' MORE (D-Md.), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleePresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket Kamala Harris on Biden: 'The more, the merrier!' Cory Booker releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (D) and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperPresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket Kamala Harris on Biden: 'The more, the merrier!' Biden doesn't match the Democrats' base MORE (D) have all reportedly qualified via the polling requirement.

And Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardMeet the 2020 spouses who could make history Colbert links large 2020 Dem field to Avengers: 'A group of every available person in the universe' Eight 2020 Dems to meet at 'She the People' forum MORE (D-Hawaii) is the only candidate that has qualified solely on the number of donors.

The Hill has reached out to former Sen. Mike Gravel's (D-Alaska) campaign to see if he has qualified under either metric. The Times did not include Gravel in its list of candidates.

The first debate of the 2020 cycle will be held June 26 and 27 in Miami and the second will be a month later in Detroit.

The DNC has said that if more than 20 candidates qualify for the debates, those that meet both thresholds will be prioritized.