Poll finds Trump in dead head-to-head heats with four Dems in Texas

President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Dem Seth Moulton: Trump is not a patriot Celebs unwind at Capitol File WHCD after party Graham: 'I don't care' if Trump told McGahn to fire Mueller MORE is in a dead heat with four Democratic presidential candidates in GOP-leaning Texas, according to a new Emerson College poll.

The poll, released Monday, shows Trump in close races in hypothetical general election matchups in Texas with former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePoll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field 2020 Dems condemn bigotry, gun violence after synagogue shooting Presenting the 2020 Democratic bracket MORE (D-Texas), former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCNN's Jake Tapper presses Conway on Trump's Charlottesville response: Was it 'perfect?' Why Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Seth Moulton: Biden should apologize to Anita Hill MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field Advocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform Questions surround Facebook's possible billion-dollar fines MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWhy Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Partygoers promote favorite candidates at The Young Turks event Poll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field MORE (I-Vt.).

Biden has the best results against Trump, garnering the support of 50 percent of voters compared to Trump's 49 percent, the poll shows. O'Rourke's results are similar, with him and Trump each getting the support of 50 percent of voters in a hypothetical matchup.

Meanwhile, the poll shows Sanders losing by 2 percent and Warren trailing by 6 percent. Both of those differences are within the poll's margin of error.

Texas has long been in the eye of Democrats longing to make the state competitive. Winning the Lone Star State would greatly ease the chances of a Democrat winning the electoral college, but no Democratic presidential candidate has won the state since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

O'Rourke's competitive run against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzPresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket The Memo: Trump's media dominance challenged by 2020 Dems Evidence contradicts right-wing narrative of tech censorship and bias MORE (R-Texas) in 2018 raised hopes for Democrats again, and some optimistically think 2020 could be the year.

The results are also important in the context of the Democratic primary race, where electability is an issue on Democratic minds. Biden has argued he is the candidate with the best change to defeat Trump in the general election.

The other candidates included in the poll — Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWhy Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Poll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field Advocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWhy Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Poll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field 2020 Dems condemn bigotry, gun violence after synagogue shooting MORE (D) — each trail Trump by 8 percent in the state, outside of the margin of error.

The poll's results are based on interviews with 799 voters from April 25 to April 28. The poll has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

O'Rourke predicted last month that he could win Texas if he earns the Democratic nomination for president.

"Yes, I think we can win Texas," O'Rourke said at the time. "I think we've proven we know how to campaign,"