O'Rourke rolls out climate change plan

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) on Monday rolled out his most ambitious policy proposal to date, calling for the United States to invest $5 trillion over the next decade in an effort to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

If elected, O’Rourke would take a series of executive actions on his first day in office aimed at reducing pollution across all sectors of the U.S. economy, his campaign said. The proposal includes calling on Congress to pass a bill that would set legally binding emissions standards that would put the country on track to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The greatest threat we face – which will test our country, our democracy, every single one of us – is climate change,” O’Rourke said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have one last chance to unleash the ingenuity and political will of hundreds of millions of Americans to meet this moment before it's too late," he added. "The actions we’re announcing today will help us get there – by wasting no time cutting pollution, making historic investments in infrastructure, innovation, and our communities, setting bold emissions targets, and defending those most at risk from the dangers and destruction of climate change.”

The energy and environment plan is O'Rourke's first major policy rollout since announcing his presidential bid last month. The move is likely aimed at blunting criticism that the former congressman lacks a signature policy issue.

The rollout comes just days after fellow 2020 candidate Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerAdvocates push 2020 Dems to address Social Security reform Biden campaign says it doesn't want support from super PACs Dems raise prejudice concerns with pledges against male running mates MORE (D-N.J.) unveiled his environmental justice plan. Another White House hopeful, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleePresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket Kamala Harris on Biden: 'The more, the merrier!' Cory Booker releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (D), has made climate change the centerpiece of his campaign.

Almost every Democrat who has joined the presidential race has made fighting global warming a key part of their platform. O'Rourke is among those who have signed onto the tenets of the progressive Green New Deal, which aims to get the U.S. electric grid running on renewable energy by shifting the economy toward green jobs.

Recent polls show that climate is a top issue among Democratic voters, along with policy matters like health care. It's also an area where candidates can appeal to younger voters, who often say climate is their top concern.

Monday's announcement by O'Rourke comes at a time when he has seen his nascent presidential bid overshadowed in recent weeks by the campaign of another rising star in the 2020 Democratic field of candidates: South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWhy Democrats must nominate a moderate presidential candidate Poll: Biden holds lead over 2020 Democratic field 2020 Dems condemn bigotry, gun violence after synagogue shooting MORE.

O'Rourke has largely ran his presidential campaign in the same way he ran his high-profile Senate bid against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzPresenting the 2020 Democratic bracket The Memo: Trump's media dominance challenged by 2020 Dems Evidence contradicts right-wing narrative of tech censorship and bias MORE (R-Texas) last year, hinging his strategy on a series of small gatherings and road trips across early primary states while eschewing large rallies and televised interviews with national news networks.

Updated at 10:13 a.m.