Biden fires back at Trump: 'I'm sick of this president badmouthing unions'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump hits Biden as he hits 2020 trail Trump blasts union chiefs after Biden gets key endorsement Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' MORE hit back at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump hits Biden as he hits 2020 trail Trump blasts union chiefs after Biden gets key endorsement Grassley to Trump: Lift tariffs or new NAFTA deal is 'dead' MORE on Monday shortly after Trump unleashed a string of Twitter attacks on the Democratic presidential candidate.

"I'm sick of this President badmouthing unions," tweeted Biden, who formally announced last week his intention to challenge Trump in 2020. "Labor built the middle class in this country. Minimum wage, overtime pay, the 40-hour week: they exist for all of us because unions fought for those rights. We need a President who honors them and their work."

I'm sick of this President badmouthing unions. Labor built the middle class in this country. Minimum wage, overtime pay, the 40-hour week: they exist for all of us because unions fought for those rights. We need a President who honors them and their work. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 29, 2019

His comment comes after Trump criticized labor union leaders over the fees they charge their members. The attack came in the wake of Biden receiving a key endorsement from a major firefighters labor group.

DEVELOPING