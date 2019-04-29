Harris signs top Dem ad-maker Margolis to campaign

© Getty Images
Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisYoung Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Poll finds Trump in dead head-to-head heats with four Dems in Texas MORE (D-Calif.) has signed veteran Democratic advertising guru Jim Margolis to her growing team of strategists as she seeks her party's nomination for president.
Margolis is a founding partner at the powerhouse firm GMMB, the largest Democratic consulting firm in the nation. He was a top adviser to President Obama’s two presidential races, and to former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump blasts union chiefs after Biden gets key endorsement Pompeo predicts Russia will be election threat for decades The Hill's Morning Report - Biden, Trump vie for Rust Belt voters MORE’s campaign in 2016.
Two sources with knowledge of the move confirmed Margolis would join Harris’s stable of strategists, which was first reported by Politico.
Harris’s campaign, based in Baltimore, is being run by a San Francisco-based team of strategists that has been behind her political ascension in California, including campaign manager Juan Rodriguez, senior strategist Sean Clegg, veteran ad-maker Ace Smith and Laphonza Butler.