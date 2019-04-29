Flyers posted at De Blasio's YMCA tell members not to run for president

Flyers posted at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDe Blasio makes 'save our planet' tweet after pushback over SUV use De Blasio defends vaccination mandate from planned legal challenge Here’s why De Blasio’s wrongheaded tenant protection proposal is dead on arrival MORE’s (D) local YMCA warned patrons that by entering the gym, they agree not to run for president, according to Park Slope Patch.

“If you enter these premises, you must immediately (within an hour of exiting) announce via press release, video statement, social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) the following statement: ‘I will never run for President of the United States. I’m sorry for wasting everyone’s time on the matter. To be honest, I’m not even sure what I was thinking even flirting with running because no one in my own city thinks I’d do a good job,’” the flyer states.

De Blasio, who was re-elected in 2017, has reportedly considered entering the already-crowded 2020 Democratic field, visiting Iowa in February and telling The New York Times he had “not ruled out a run for president, obviously.”

Neighborhood resident Dave Stevens told the publication he participated in hanging the flyers in hopes they would make the mayor decide against a White House bid.

"Just announce you are running for president and quit as mayor or announce you aren't and focus on making the city better,” Stevens said.

De Blasio is a frequent visitor to the Park Slope gym, and has been met by protesters on several occasions.

In October, he refused to engage with a 72-year-old homeless activist who confronted him during his workout and told him that only 5 percent of units in the city’s affordable housing program would go to the homeless. After the incident sparked a backlash, de Blasio agreed to meet with members of homelessness advocacy group Vocal-NY.