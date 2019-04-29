Joe Biden introduces himself as 'Jill Biden's husband' at campaign kickoff

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump hits Biden as he hits 2020 trail Trump blasts union chiefs after Biden gets key endorsement Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' MORE introduced himself as “Jill Biden’s husband” at a Monday event kicking off his presidential campaign in Pittsburgh.

"My name is Joe Biden, and I'm Jill Biden's husband," Biden said. “That’s how I’m known back home, that’s how I’m known most places.”

"My name is Joe Biden, and I'm Jill Biden's husband," Joe Biden says at his campaign kick off in Pittsburgh, PA. https://t.co/quSzjNpeYq pic.twitter.com/z6LLQYKoJt — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 29, 2019

During her eight years as second lady, Jill Biden, who holds a doctorate in educational leadership, taught full-time at Northern Virginia Community College. She made educational initiatives in general and community colleges in particular a key aspect of her advocacy as second lady, calling community colleges one of the nation’s “best-kept secrets.”

She also collaborated with then-first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMeet the 2020 spouses who could make history Biden lets America know that help is on the way Biden ties himself closely to Obama on day one MORE on the Joining Forces initiative, aimed at encouraging Americans to support military families. Joe and Jill Biden have been married since 1977.

The former vice president, who officially announced a presidential bid last week, has led most polls of the crowded Democratic field, usually followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersData dilemma: The challenge of separating the sound statistics from lies Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report MORE (I-Vt.).