Kimberly Guilfoyle joining Trump campaign as senior adviser

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleKimberly Guilfoyle says Republican voters are ‘fired up’ ahead of midterms MORE is joining President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump hits Biden as he hits 2020 trail Trump blasts union chiefs after Biden gets key endorsement Grassley to Trump: Lift tariffs or new NAFTA deal is 'dead' MORE's 2020 campaign as a senior adviser.

Trump's campaign announced the move on Monday, saying in a statement that it is "assembling a world class team of talented individuals to help re-elect Trump."

“President Trump has a clear record of accomplishments and promises kept as he continues to Make America Great Again," Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, said. "These exceptional additions to the re-election effort will help us take our case to the voters and ensure victory.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Guilfoyle, who is also the girlfriend of Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpPompeo predicts Russia will be election threat for decades Pelosi should take a page from Tip O'Neill's playbook Did Mueller peek at Trump's tax returns? MORE, most recently served as the Vice Chairwoman of America First Action, a pro-Trump Super PAC.

Guilfoyle became a top official at the organization just days after parting ways with Fox News last year. Guilfoyle joined the network in 2006 and became a co-host of “The Five” in 2011.

She left the network last July to campaign with Trump Jr. in the lead up to the 2018 midterm elections, according to CNN.

Guilfoyle assisted with "fundraising, media appearances, and grassroots outreach" at America First.

Guilfoyle reportedly began dating Trump Jr. in 2018 after the president’s son announced his split from his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

In addition to Guilfoyle, the Trump campaign announced the hiring of Hannah Castillo as Director of Coalitions, Marty Obst as Senior Strategist for Vice Presidential Operations, Samantha Menh as Director of Vice Presidential Operations and Nathan Groth as In-House Counsel.