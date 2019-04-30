Biden leads Sanders by 24 points in new poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump hits Biden as he hits 2020 trail Trump blasts union chiefs after Biden gets key endorsement Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' MORE has seen a surge of Democratic support in the days since he announced his 2020 presidential campaign and now sits comfortably at the top of a new survey of the race.

In the CNN/SRSS poll released early Tuesday, Biden is supported by 39 percent of the Democratic electorate, leading his nearest challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersData dilemma: The challenge of separating the sound statistics from lies Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report MORE (I-Vt.), by 24 points. Biden and Sanders were the only candidates registering double-digit levels of support in the survey.

The poll shows an 11-point surge for Biden since last month, when 28 percent of Democrats said they would support him in the primary.

Sanders is now supported by 15 percent of Democratic voters, according to the poll, which found Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenData dilemma: The challenge of separating the sound statistics from lies Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report MORE (D-Mass.) at 8 percent support and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg's campaign considering repeating McCain's bus tour strategy Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Poll finds Trump in dead head-to-head heats with four Dems in Texas MORE (D) with 7 percent.

Biden leads Sanders among all the major demographics, according to CNN.

Just 36 percent of Democratic votes say, however, that they are locked in to their choice for president. Biden wins the support of 50 percent of Democrats who say they have made up their minds so far, according to the poll.

The CNN/SRSS poll was conducted between April 25-28, and the margin of error is 5.9 percentage points for Democratic-leaning voters.

A Morning Consult survey also published early Tuesday found the vice president with the support of 36 percent of Democrats compared to 22 percent for Sanders. The results represent a 6-point surge since Biden's campaign announcement last Thursday

The Morning Consult survey, which contacted only Democratic-leaning voters, surveyed 15,475 voters with a margin of error of just 1 percentage point.