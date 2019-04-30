Poll: Biden holds support of 50 percent of non-white Dem voters

Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump hits Biden as he hits 2020 trail Trump blasts union chiefs after Biden gets key endorsement Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' MORE holds a commanding lead over the Democratic primary field in part due to non-white voters who support his candidacy, a new poll released Tuesday found.

Biden had the support of 50 percent of non-white Democratic primary voters in the CNN/SRSS survey, by far the lion's share of the demographic. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersData dilemma: The challenge of separating the sound statistics from lies Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report MORE (I-Vt.) trailed in second place with the support of 14 percent of non-white voters, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenData dilemma: The challenge of separating the sound statistics from lies Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report MORE (D-Mass.) earned 7 percent.

Among white Democrats, the race is closer. Biden holds the support of 29 percent of white Democrats, according to the poll, while Sanders had 15 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), in third place overall in the poll, enjoys also about the same amount of support among white voters (8 percent) as she does among voters of color (7 percent).

And South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg's campaign considering repeating McCain's bus tour strategy Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Poll finds Trump in dead head-to-head heats with four Dems in Texas MORE (D), in fourth place, enjoys the support of 10 percent of white Democrats for the primary, but registers just 3 percent support among voters of color.

Overall, the vice president enjoys a comfortable lead over the Democratic field following the launch of his presidential campaign last week, according to the CNN/SRSS survey, which shows him with the support of 39 percent of all likely Democratic primary voters compared to Sanders, his closest competitor, who sits at 15 percent.

The CNN/SRSS poll was conducted between April 25-28 and contacted 411 Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters. The margin of error is 5.9 percentage points.