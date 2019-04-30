Biden leads in new New Hampshire poll; Trump trails generic Dem in state

A new poll showed Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump hits Biden as he hits 2020 trail Trump blasts union chiefs after Biden gets key endorsement Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' MORE leads among New Hampshire Democratic primary voters while President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump hits Biden as he hits 2020 trail Trump blasts union chiefs after Biden gets key endorsement Grassley to Trump: Lift tariffs or new NAFTA deal is 'dead' MORE trails a generic Democrat.

Trump had support in a general election from 40 percent of New Hampshire voters in the The Suffolk University/Boston Globe, compared to a generic Democrat who was supported by 43 percent. A significant percentage of voters, 11 percent, said they were undecided and 6 percent said they would support a third-party candidate.

In the Democratic race, the poll showed the former vice president had support from 20 percent of New Hampshire Democrats. South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg's campaign considering repeating McCain's bus tour strategy Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Poll finds Trump in dead head-to-head heats with four Dems in Texas MORE (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersData dilemma: The challenge of separating the sound statistics from lies Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report MORE (I-Vt.) tied for second place with support from 12 percent each.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenData dilemma: The challenge of separating the sound statistics from lies Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report MORE (D-Mass.),who was the top choice for 8 percent of Democrats, and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisYoung Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Poll finds Trump in dead head-to-head heats with four Dems in Texas MORE (D-Calif.), who was the top choice for 6 percent, trailed the top three.

“Despite the dauntingly large number of candidates potentially on the New Hampshire ballot, more than half of possible Democratic primary voters are split among just four names: Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg and Warren,” Suffolk University Political Research Center Director David Paleologos said in a statement about the findings.

“It will be challenging for one of the lesser-known candidates to vault over Biden, two senators from neighboring states, and Buttigieg, the youthful alternative with great momentum, given their respective bases—even with more than one in four New Hampshire voters still undecided,” he added.

Researchers surveyed 800 likely general election voters between April 25 and April 28. The margin for error overall was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. The subset of Democratic presidential primary ballot takers and possible ballot takers included 429 people. The responses from just Democratic or likely-Democratic voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

Biden was seen as a front-runner among the 21 people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination even before announcing his candidacy last week.