Eric Swalwell qualifies for the Democratic debates

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellEric Swalwell qualifies for the Democratic debates Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Meet the only candidate focused on national security: Seth Moulton MORE (D-Calif.) qualified for the Democratic presidential primary debates Tuesday after polling at at least 1 percent in three polls recognized by the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The California lawmaker, who launched his campaign earlier this month, got the support necessary to qualify in a CNN–SRSS poll released early Tuesday.

That survey was also the third recognized poll in which Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardEric Swalwell qualifies for the Democratic debates Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report DC wraps up correspondents' weekend with Reuters brunch MORE (D-Hawaii) reached 1 percent, although she had already qualified by the number of unique donors.

ADVERTISEMENT

To be eligible for the 12 debates planned in the 2020 cycle, candidates must receive support from at least 1 percent of respondents in three separate polls recognized by the DNC or receive campaign contributions from at least 65,000 unique donors.

With Swalwell's qualification, four of the 21 candidates for 2020 have reportedly yet to meet either threshold.

The New York Times reported that Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonEric Swalwell qualifies for the Democratic debates Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report CNN celebrates correspondents' weekend with New Orleans-themed brunch MORE (Mass.), Miramar, Fl., Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamYoung Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Dem pollster: Size of 2020 field puts media in bind MORE and writer Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonFour 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report 2020 Dems rebuke Trump on Iran, say they'd put US back in nuclear deal Where 2020 Democratic candidates stand on impeachment MORE have not yet qualified. Meanwhile, a campaign official for former Sen. Mike Gravel (Alaska) told The Hill he also has yet to qualify.

The first debate of the 2020 cycle will be held June 26 and 27 in Miami, and the second will be a month later in Detroit.

The DNC has said that if more than 20 candidates qualify for the debates, those that meet both thresholds will be prioritized.