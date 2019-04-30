47 percent of black women say they'd back Biden: poll

Nearly half of black women say they would support former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump hits Biden as he hits 2020 trail Trump blasts union chiefs after Biden gets key endorsement Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' MORE in the Democratic presidential primary, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

According to the poll, 47 percent of black women said Biden is their top choice for the nominee, giving him a wide lead in the demographic over his Democratic rivals.

Another 18 percent of black women said Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersData dilemma: The challenge of separating the sound statistics from lies Young Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report MORE (I-Vt.) is their top choice and 9 percent said they back Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisYoung Turks host says Warren has a media 'buzz problem' Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Poll finds Trump in dead head-to-head heats with four Dems in Texas MORE (D-Calif.).

Biden also has the most support among white women, with 36 percent of white women naming him as their top choice, the poll found.

The poll's results are based on surveys with a sample of 15,475 registered voters who indicated they may participate in their state's Democratic primary or caucus. The surveys were conducted from April 22-28 and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Another poll released Tuesday showed Biden with the lead among nonwhite voters in the Democratic presidential primary race.

The CNN/SRSS survey showed Biden with the support of 50 percent of nonwhite voters, giving him a commanding lead over his Democratic rivals in the key demographic.