Trump 2020 campaign manager delivered paid speech in Romania: report

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE recently delivered a paid speech to politicians and elites in Romania, according to a report published Tuesday.

Parscale, who heads President Trump Donald John TrumpOnly one way with Huawei — don't let it control 5G Japan's emperor is first to abdicate throne in two centuries Air Force secretary warns against European military force MORE's reelection campaign, did not break any laws as long as he does not lobby for foreign entities without registering, legal analysts told The Washington Post.

Parscale told the Post in a statement that the “handful of international speeches” he has given were approved in advance.

“We did not grow up with the opportunity to travel internationally, and speaking opportunities have allowed me to share my talent with other professionals in a university setting while having a brief break from the rigorous campaign schedule that I maintain,” he told the newspaper. “This speaking engagement was fully vetted and approved through the necessary channels in advance.”

“This is yet another effort by the biased fake news media to systematically target another person in President Trump’s orbit,” he added.

Following the report's publication, Parscale also slammed the Post on Twitter.

The @washingtonpost is as much of a newspaper as I am a ballerina. #FAKENewsKing — Brad Parscale (@parscale) April 30, 2019

Parscale is listed as a speaker with the Worldwide Speakers Group, and his speaking fee is between $15,000 and $25,000, according to its website.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment. Campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told the Post that Parscale went “as a private citizen” and “followed the Trump campaign’s approval process governing invitations for outside speaking engagements.”

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said on Twitter that the speech is more evidence that "the potential for the appearance of impropriety" does not bother the Trump campaign.

After all the issues of foreign campaign influence, President Trump's 2020 campaign manager gave a paid speech in Romania. As I said to @washingtonpost, the potential for the appearance of impropriety? It's just not something that concerns them. https://t.co/Ikub5VvsX0 — Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) April 30, 2019

Trump's onetime 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortHow the Obama White House engaged Ukraine to give Russia collusion narrative an early boost 21 questions for Robert Mueller Why did Mueller allow his investigation to continue for two years? MORE pleaded guilty to acting as an unregistered foreign lobbyist for the Ukrainian president as part of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's Justice Department investigation, while the charges to which former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty included lying about activities involving the Turkish government.

The Mueller report released in redacted form by the Justice Department earlier this month detailed multiple instances in which the Russian government attempted to influence the U.S. election, but did not establish that there was a conspiracy with the Trump campaign.