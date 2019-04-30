Biden overshadows competitors in digital ad spending: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette Biden47 percent of black women say they'd back Biden: poll Biden surges in primary polls Buttigieg momentum stalls for first time in weeks: poll MORE is outpacing his 2020 Democratic rivals in spending on digital advertisements, CNN reported Tuesday.

Biden spent about $800,000 last week on Facebook and Google ads, more than any of his competitors in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to CNN.

Biden, who announced his bid for the presidency last week, spent about $407,000 on Facebook ads, CNN reported, buying a total of 1,336 targeted ads on the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

His campaign's Facebook spending was greater than the combined total of the next five candidates.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren lays out plan to combat black maternal mortality in Essence op-ed Biden surges in primary polls Buttigieg momentum stalls for first time in weeks: poll MORE (D-Mass.) spent $100,677, while Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders47 percent of black women say they'd back Biden: poll Biden surges in primary polls Green groups launch the 'Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund' MORE (I-Vt.), Andrew Yang Andrew YangFour 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Liberal survey: Sanders cruising, Buttigieg rising Where 2020 Democratic candidates stand on impeachment MORE, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeGreen groups launch the 'Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund' The Hill's Morning Report - Biden's bid gets under Trump's skin Inslee hits O'Rourke: 'He did not lead on climate change in Congress' MORE (D), and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden surges in primary polls Buttigieg momentum stalls for first time in weeks: poll Green groups launch the 'Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund' MORE each spent less than $100,000.

On Google, Biden's campaign spent $388,900 on ads last week, making him the top political advertiser on the platform, according to CNN. The next closest candidate was Buttigieg, whose campaign spent just under $50,000 on ads on the platform, according to the report.

Since announcing his bid last week, Biden has surged in the polls, increasing his lead over the other candidates. His campaign also raised $6.3 million in its first 24 hours, more than any other campaign raised in its first 24 hours.