Buttigieg releases 10 years of tax returns

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday released his tax returns, following similar moves by his rivals as they seek to distinguish themselves from President Trump, who has come under scrutiny for his personal finances.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., and a rising star in the crowded Democratic primary field, released 10 years of tax returns on his campaign website.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) are the most recent presidential candidates to publicly disclose their personal finances.

