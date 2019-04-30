Poll: Almost two-thirds of Dems say they could change their mind on 2020 candidates

Nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters said they would be open to changing their minds about who they support in the party's 2020 primaries, according to a new poll.

In a CNN survey released Tuesday, 64 percent of Democrats and likely Democrats who had selected a favorite presidential candidate said it is possible they might change their mind. Thirty-six percent said they "definitely support" their top choice.

When asked which candidates they wanted to learn more about, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris47 percent of black women say they'd back Biden: poll Biden surges in primary polls Buttigieg momentum stalls for first time in weeks: poll MORE (D-Calif.) topped the list, with 23 percent of respondents putting her in the top three candidates they were most curious about. She was followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren lays out plan to combat black maternal mortality in Essence op-ed Biden surges in primary polls Buttigieg momentum stalls for first time in weeks: poll MORE (D-Mass.), with 20 percent, and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette Biden47 percent of black women say they'd back Biden: poll Biden surges in primary polls Buttigieg momentum stalls for first time in weeks: poll MORE (D) at 19 percent.

The poll was conducted April 25-28. Among the 1,007 respondents, 411 were Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents who are registered to vote and 367 said they had already chosen a candidate to support in the party's 2020 primary.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

The field of 2020 field has grown to 21 Democratic presidential candidates. Biden has consistently led the field, and a new poll puts him 24 points ahead of his nearest challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders47 percent of black women say they'd back Biden: poll Biden surges in primary polls Green groups launch the 'Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund' MORE (I-Vt.).

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden surges in primary polls Buttigieg momentum stalls for first time in weeks: poll Green groups launch the 'Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund' MORE (D) has seen a rise in popularity in recent weeks, often polling in third place, while Harris, who was once considered a front-runner has been falling recently.

Warren has seen an uptick in recent days.