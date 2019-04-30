Buttigieg to Trevor Noah: It's harder for minority, women candidates

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden surges in primary polls Buttigieg momentum stalls for first time in weeks: poll Green groups launch the 'Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund' MORE (D) told "The Late Show" host Trevor Noah that he believes it is more difficult for female candidates and candidates of color on the campaign trail.

When Noah asked him whether his recent media boom is the result of the advantages provided by white, male privilege, Buttigieg responded that he believes it's because of his message, but added that female candidates and candidates of color face challenges that he does not.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d like to believe it’s my qualities and my message, but I’ve been reflecting on this because one of the things about privilege — especially things like white privilege or male privilege — is that you don’t think about it very much,” he said in the interview that will air Tuesday night. “I try to check myself and make sure I try to understand the factors that help explain why things are going well.”

"I do think it’s simply harder for candidates of color or female candidates, I’m very mindful of that," he added.

“I do think it’s simply harder for candidates of color or female candidates, I’m very mindful of that."@petebuttigieg talks white privilege tonight at 11/10c. pic.twitter.com/om21y7SoOT — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 30, 2019

Buttigieg was once viewed as a long-shot candidate, but has experienced a spike in attention in recent weeks. In one recent poll, he was tied with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders47 percent of black women say they'd back Biden: poll Biden surges in primary polls Green groups launch the 'Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund' MORE (I-Vt.) for second place in New Hampshire. He is among 21 people competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.

Since his rise to prominence, questions have been raised about his record with communities of color, particularly his decision to demote an African American police chief who secretly recorded police officers.

Buttigieg has defended his decision saying he lost trust in the chief after the tapes were discovere.d