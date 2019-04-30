Ex-Greenville mayor wins Dem primary in North Carolina, GOP candidates head to runoff

The Republican primary contest for the special election in North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to a runoff as two physicians will continue battling to succeed late Rep. Walter Jones Walter Beaman JonesNorth Carolina reporter says there could be 'new crop' of GOP candidates in 9th Congressional District race House pays tribute to Walter Jones GOP leader presses Trump to agree to border deal MORE (R).

The field of 17 GOP candidates was slimmed down to two physicians Tuesday night as neither urologist Greg Murphy nor pediatrician Joan Perry, who claimed the top two spots, breached the 30 percent-plus-one threshold to win the Republican nomination outright. Murphy garnered 22.5 percent of the vote while Perry got 15.4 percent.

North Carolina law mandates that Perry must formally request a runoff, which would be held on July 9, by next week. The eventual victor will face off against former Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas, who won the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Whichever Republican wins the nomination will likely be favored to win the general contest, as the GOP has held the seat since 1995 and President Trump Donald John TrumpOnly one way with Huawei — don't let it control 5G Japan's emperor is first to abdicate throne in two centuries Air Force secretary warns against European military force MORE won the district by 24 points in 2016.

Among those who were voted out of the race are state Reps. Phil Shepard, who finished third with 12 percent, and Michael Speciale garnered 10 percent of the vote. Marine veteran Phil Law was fifth with 9 percent.

A runoff will likely mean that Thomas, who won 50 percent of the vote and doubled the tally of his nearest competitor, will have a head start to prepare for the Sept. 10 general election as Murphy and Perry continue to duke it out.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee hailed Thomas as “a proven leader who created jobs and opportunity as mayor,” while the National Republican Congressional Committee ripped him as a candidate who moved “far to the left during his primary” and “will now have to answer for the socialist Democrats’ extreme policies.”

Jones, who was first elected in the 1994 midterm elections, died in February after a long illness.