Poll: New Hampshire voters concerned about Warren's electability

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren lays out plan to combat black maternal mortality in Essence op-ed Biden surges in primary polls Buttigieg momentum stalls for first time in weeks: poll MORE's (D-Mass.) 2020 presidential bid is weighed down by concerns about her electability, according to a new poll of New Hampshire voters.

The Suffolk University poll released Tuesday found that 18 percent of the state's voters who support one of Warren's primary opponents say they doubt she could defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpOnly one way with Huawei — don't let it control 5G Japan's emperor is first to abdicate throne in two centuries Air Force secretary warns against European military force MORE in a head-to-head match-up.

Just 9 percent of voters said that Warren's policies were "too liberal" for them to support.

The poll found that Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette Biden47 percent of black women say they'd back Biden: poll Biden surges in primary polls Buttigieg momentum stalls for first time in weeks: poll MORE is largely seen as the Democrat with the best chance against Trump, with 35 percent of voters ranking him as the strongest candidate. Thirteen percent said Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders47 percent of black women say they'd back Biden: poll Biden surges in primary polls Green groups launch the 'Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund' MORE (I-Vt.) would be the strongest candidate against Trump.

“Most Democratic primary voters are so focused on replacing Trump, politically, that they’re willing to compromise for someone whose feet will be held to the progressive fire,” David Paleologos, the poll's director, told Boston.com.

The Massachusetts senator earlier this week surged to second place in a Quinnipiac University national poll of the race, after finishing fifth in the same survey in March.

Warren also rose to third place, passing South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden surges in primary polls Buttigieg momentum stalls for first time in weeks: poll Green groups launch the 'Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund' MORE (D) in a Morning Consult poll this week after placing fifth in a previous poll.

Warren, has lagged behind other challengers such as Sanders and Biden in terms of fundraising, with her campaign announcing $6 million in donations last quarter.