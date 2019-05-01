Yang to give 'Freedom Dividend' of $12K next year to Iowa, New Hampshire families

Businessman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang to give 'Freedom Dividend' of K next year to Iowa, New Hampshire families Hillicon Valley: Schumer pushes Trump to go on offense over 2020 interference | Facebook gets a facelift | Biden tops competitors in digital ad spending | Sri Lanka lifts social media ban Biden overshadows competitors in digital ad spending: report MORE is working on a plan to give out $1,000 per month to two families in New Hampshire and Iowa as a way of demonstrating the benefits of his "Freedom Dividend" plan.

Yang told New Hampshire Public Radio and the Des Moines Register that one family in each state will receive $1,000 per month, funded personally by Yang, for a year after making it through an application process on his presidential campaign website.

“I’m going to be giving a Freedom Dividend to a person or family in Iowa. That’s $1,000 a month for 12 months out of my own pocket,” he told the Register.

“We are looking for someone that would be a good illustration of many families facing issues here in Iowa,” Yang said. “Also, someone who’s willing to share their story.”

The Fassi family of Goffstown, N.H., has already been selected for the demonstration, according to NHPR.

“The goal is to illustrate the impact a thousand dollars a month can have on a family or a household here in New Hampshire and putting my money where my mouth is,” Yang told the radio station.

Jodie Fassi told NHPR that her family was selected from applicants on Yang's website after their daughter Janelle nominated the family for the program. Charles Fassi, her husband, was laid off from a chemical company in 2017.

“He lost his job August 11th and she was starting college that week, we had to set up her dorm,” she told NHPR. “I actually had this house on the market. I had his car sold. [I went into this] protective mode of okay, well, what do I need to do to keep her in college.”

Yang told the Des Moines Register that he is planning to expand his demonstration to families in other early-voting states such as Nevada and South Carolina.

“We actually had one family in Georgia say they would give the Freedom Dividend to a family in South Carolina just because they think it is the right thing to do,” Yang told the newspaper.