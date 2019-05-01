Montana governor Steve Bullock to announce bid for presidency: report

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) plans to announce his candidacy for president in the next two weeks, according to MTN News.

Bullock, who will finish his second term as governor in 2020 and be ineligible for a third term, reportedly plans to enter the crowded field the week of May 13, sources familiar with his plans told the news outlet.

Bullock formed a PAC, Big Sky Values PAC, in 2017 to pay for travel around the country, and has reportedly already hired an Iowa communications staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PAC has raised nearly $1.8 million since July 2017, including $416,000 during the first three months of 2019, and has spent about $1.55 million since its creation, including on donations to other candidates. The group gave $7,700 to Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterMitch McConnell is not invincible 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall Overnight Energy: Bipartisan Senate group seeks more funding for carbon capture technology | Dems want documents on Interior pick's lobbying work | Officials push to produce more electric vehicle batteries in US MORE’s (D-Mont.) 2018 reelection campaign, and has donated to several House candidates in early primary states, according to Open Secrets.

Galia Slayen, a spokeswoman for Big Sky Values, told MTN that the PAC has “enabled Governor Bullock to highlight his clear and optimistic vision for the future, and help candidates who share his view.”

The PAC’s website touts Bullock's record as governor, indicating the progressive policies he would likely push on the campaign trail, including raising Montana's minimum wage, establishing a public pre-kindergarten program and passing what the website calls “one of the most progressive anti-dark money bills in the country.”

Slayen spent the last weekend introducing herself to reporters in Washington and pitching Bullock’s potential candidacy.

It also touts Bullock’s executive order to preserve net neutrality and his refusal to deploy the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border following a Trump administration directive.

Bullock would become the third governor or former governor of a Western state to enter the Democratic field, following Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeHillicon Valley: Schumer pushes Trump to go on offense over 2020 interference | Facebook gets a facelift | Biden tops competitors in digital ad spending | Sri Lanka lifts social media ban Overnight Energy — Presented by Job Creators Network — Ocasio-Cortez knocks O'Rourke's climate plan | Dems in disarray over Paris climate bill | Climate change top issue for Dem voters in poll Ocasio-Cortez says O'Rourke's new climate plan not aggressive enough MORE and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperColorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday Green groups launch the 'Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund' Abrams won't run for Senate seat MORE. There are currently 21 Democrats who have declared their candidacy for president.

The PAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.