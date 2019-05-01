Buttigieg meets with Hillary Clinton

© Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg campaign says he supports some vaccine exemptions Poll: New Hampshire voters concerned about Warren's electability The Hill's Morning Report - The heat turns up on Bill Barr MORE sat down with Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonColorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday To impeach or not to impeach, that is the question Congress must face Live coverage: Barr faces grilling on Mueller's criticism MORE on Tuesday, sources tell The Hill.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., who has been recently surging in the polls, requested the meeting, the sources say.
He's the latest 2020 contender to meet with Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, as she offers advice on what she learned from her race. Others who have met with her include Sens. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisButtigieg campaign says he supports some vaccine exemptions The Hill's Morning Report - The heat turns up on Bill Barr Trump ruling boosts gig economy firms MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: New Hampshire voters concerned about Warren's electability Trump ruling boosts gig economy firms Biden cements spot as 2020 front-runner MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerOmar defends Somalia: 'That shithole country raised a very proud, dignified person' Trump ruling boosts gig economy firms Senate Dems put brakes on Trump impeachment talk MORE (D-N.J.).
“She has a lot to share and is happy to give advice to the 2020 candidates,” one Clinton ally said.
The former secretary of State met with Buttigieg at her office in New York, a source said.
Clinton has not endorsed anyone in the race and her allies don’t expect an endorsement to come until at least the end of the primary.
The development follows reports that Buttigieg has gained the support of several top fundraisers who worked for Clinton during her presidential bid. Among them was Steve Elmendorf, who bundled more than $100,000 for her in 2016.