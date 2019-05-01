Buttigieg meets with Hillary Clinton

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., who has been recently surging in the polls, requested the meeting, the sources say.

“She has a lot to share and is happy to give advice to the 2020 candidates,” one Clinton ally said.

The former secretary of State met with Buttigieg at her office in New York, a source said.

Clinton has not endorsed anyone in the race and her allies don’t expect an endorsement to come until at least the end of the primary.