Sanders calls Barr's handling of Mueller probe 'outrageous,' stops short of calling for resignation

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersColorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday Omar defends Somalia: 'That shithole country raised a very proud, dignified person' Buttigieg campaign says he supports some vaccine exemptions MORE (I-Vt.) on Wednesday blasted what he called William Barr William Pelham BarrMueller twice asked Barr to release report's key findings Read: Mueller's letter to Barr William Barr should be scrutinized on his record rather than rhetoric MORE’s "outrageous" handling of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s investigation, but stopped short of calling for the attorney general to resign.

“You have an attorney general who is supposed to tell the truth. You have an attorney general who was supposed to listen to what the United States Congress is requesting, and you don't need an attorney general who is not being honest or who is not being forthcoming in giving the American people what they need to know,” the 2020 presidential candidate told SiriusXM’s Michelangelo Signorile during an interview.

“This is outrageous, but I gotta tell you, this is nothing new for the Trump administration,” Sanders said.

Asked whether Barr should resign or be impeached, the senator responded, “I don't know if he should resign or not."

"I really don't," he added. "And I've been preoccupied with other things.”

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: New Hampshire voters concerned about Warren's electability Trump ruling boosts gig economy firms Biden cements spot as 2020 front-runner MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg campaign says he supports some vaccine exemptions The Hill's Morning Report - The heat turns up on Bill Barr Trump ruling boosts gig economy firms MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand proposes giving voters 0 "Democracy Dollars" for political donations Trump ruling boosts gig economy firms Buttigieg releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (D-N.Y.), who are also running for president, have called for the attorney general's resignation since the Tuesday revelation that Mueller said Barr’s four-page summary of the special counsel's investigation failed to capture key context.

"There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation,” Mueller wrote in a letter in March. “This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations."

Sanders on Wednesday also responded to reports that undocumented workers at Trump’s golf clubs have been forced to work overtime without pay.

“Here is a guy who is ranting and raving against undocumented people, oh my God, this is the greatest threat to America, and aren't we all shocked to learn that on one or more of his resorts he has undocumented workers,” Sanders said. “It doesn't matter what he says. He is a liar, and a racist, and this is a guy who cannot be reelected, that's for sure.”