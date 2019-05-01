Biden scoffs at Trump's attacks

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump targets Biden's support from firefighters union in Twitter barrage Poll: New Hampshire voters concerned about Warren's electability Almost half say Trump's Twitter use hurts reelection campaign: poll MORE on Wednesday jokingly addressed the barrage of Twitter attacks President Trump Donald John TrumpKhalifa Haftar is no longer part of Libya's solution Poll: 70 percent of Dems support impeachment hearings after Mueller report Seattle mayor: Federalizing local law enforcement in sanctuary cities isn't making America safer MORE aimed at him earlier in the day.

"I understand the president has been tweeting about me this morning," Biden said at a campaign event in Iowa, followed by a laugh. "I wonder why in the hell he’s doing that."

Here's video of @JoeBiden on Donald Trump's tweets from this AM that @MarcACaputo flagged earlier: "I understand the President has been tweeting about me this morning ... I wonder why in the hell he’s doing that." pic.twitter.com/DvgDBSjj9m — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) May 1, 2019

Trump in an early morning Twitter spree retweeted nearly 60 posts, most of which knocked Biden and his 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump "welcomed" Biden to the campaign trail last week, calling him "Sleepy Joe" in a post on Twitter.

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

Trump has reportedly rebuffed advice to ignore Biden from his political advisers, who worry the president risks elevating the former vice president's profile, according to CNN.

Biden has shown a penchant for firing back at Trump, saying in a tweet earlier this week that he is "sick of this president badmouthing unions."

Biden is leading the Democratic field in several early polls.