Bennet enters 2020 race

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetColorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday The Memo: Dems fret about fate of Obama coalition Michael Bennet declared cancer-free, paving way for possible 2020 run MORE (D-Colo.) launched his presidential bid Thursday morning, joining a crowded primary field of more than 20 contenders vying to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpConservatives seize on Alabama state Dem's abortion comments NYT disciplines editor after publishing cartoon depicting anti-Semitic tropes Wall Street Journal editorial board: Dems vilifying Barr for 'acting like a real Attorney General' MORE in 2020.

The Colorado lawmaker announced his plans on "CBS This Morning."

"My plan is to run for president," he said, adding that he would focus on restoring opportunities for Americans and integrity in government.

“I think this country faces two enormous challenges,” he added. “One is a lack of economic mobility and opportunity for most Americans, and the other is the need to restore integrity to our government.”

“If we continue to go down the path we’re going, and this isn’t just about President Trump, it’s about the politics that existed before he got there ... we’re going to be the first generation of Americans to leave less opportunity, not more, to the next generation.”

Bennet confirmed the announcement on Twitter.

“We cannot be the first generation to leave less to our kids, not more. That’s why I’m running for President,” he said.

“Let’s build opportunity for every American and restore integrity to our government.”

Bennet said in April that he would pursue the presidency if he beat his prostate cancer diagnosis. Bennet was declared cancer-free later that month following a successful surgery.

The senator made headlines earlier this year when he blasted Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzFive takeaways from Barr's testimony on Mueller CNN's Toobin: Mueller's 'scathing' letter to Barr 'not a polite letter among old friends' Dems hammer Barr over Mueller in four-hour grilling MORE (R-Texas) regarding the government shutdown in a now-viral Senate floor speech.

Bennet unloaded on Cruz after he joined other Republican lawmakers in introducing a bill to pay members of the Coast Guard during the partial shutdown but not reopen the government.

The Colorado senator, who was appointed to his seat in 2009, gained some notoriety as a member of the so-called Gang of Eight, the bipartisan group that crafted a sweeping immigration reform bill in 2013. The bill never made it to the House.

Although he has been known as a moderate for bucking Democrats on issues like the Keystone XL pipeline, Bennet has moved closer to his colleagues to the left since Trump’s election.

Bennet, the 22nd Democrat to announce he is pursuing the party's nomination, joins many of his Senate colleagues including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' O'Rourke signs pledge not to accept fossil fuel money Trump: I heard Barr 'did a great job' in Senate hearing MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersO'Rourke signs pledge not to accept fossil fuel money Overnight Health Care: House Dems introduce moderate Medicare expansion plan | CBO releases analysis on single payer | Sanders knocks Biden health care plan Overnight Defense: Trump seeks 7M for Pentagon in .5B border funding request | US general says focus in Venezuela is on intel | Biden backs ending US support for Saudi-led war in Yemen MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' Harris: I believe Barr 'intended to mislead' on Mueller's report Trump accuses Harris of being 'very nasty' to Barr, looking for 'political points' MORE (D-Calif.).

He's the second Colorado lawmaker to join the race following former Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperJoaquin Castro won't run for Senate in Texas Montana governor Steve Bullock to announce bid for presidency: report Colorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday MORE (D).

In 2003, Hickenlooper hired Bennet as his chief of staff when he was elected Denver mayor.

Two years later Bennet became the superintendent of the Denver Public Schools, a position he held until his appointment to the Senate.

The Republican National Committee blasted Bennet's presidential chances after his announcement.

“Michael Bennet is just another tax-and-spend liberal with no chance of becoming president," RNC communications directed Michael Ahrens said in a statement.

"Bennet hasn't gotten anything done after more than a decade in the Senate, and unfortunately for him, the ‘unknown, no-accomplishments lane’ of the Democratic primary is already full.”

Updated at 9:04 a.m.