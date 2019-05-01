Biden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people'

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump targets Biden's support from firefighters union in Twitter barrage Poll: New Hampshire voters concerned about Warren's electability Almost half say Trump's Twitter use hurts reelection campaign: poll MORE on Wednesday called for Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrMueller twice asked Barr to release report's key findings Read: Mueller's letter to Barr William Barr should be scrutinized on his record rather than rhetoric MORE to resign, saying that he had lost the confidence of the American people.

"I think he’s lost the confidence of the American people," Biden told a group of reporters who asked whether Barr should resign. "I think he should," he added, according to a video shared on Twitter.

Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Barr has faced sustained scrutiny from Democrats for his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report on his investigation into Russian interference and whether President Trump Donald John TrumpKhalifa Haftar is no longer part of Libya's solution Poll: 70 percent of Dems support impeachment hearings after Mueller report Seattle mayor: Federalizing local law enforcement in sanctuary cities isn't making America safer MORE obstructed justice.

Several 2020 Democratic candidates called for him to resign after it was revealed that Mueller expressed frustration with how Barr initially summarized his investigation in a letter to Congress. Mueller said in a March 27 letter to Barr that the attorney general's memo failed to "fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions."

Barr has faced increasing scrutiny from Democrats since he sent his four-page summary to Congress in March on Mueller's report. The letter was widely lambasted by Democrats, who accused Barr of acting as Trump's personal attorney, rather than the American people's attorney general.

"Barr is a disgrace, and his alarming efforts to suppress the Mueller report show that he's not a credible head of federal law enforcement," Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: New Hampshire voters concerned about Warren's electability Trump ruling boosts gig economy firms Biden cements spot as 2020 front-runner MORE (D-Mass.), a fellow 2020 contender, tweeted. "He should resign—and based on the actual facts in the Mueller report, Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against the President."

A number of 2020 hopefuls, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg campaign says he supports some vaccine exemptions The Hill's Morning Report - The heat turns up on Bill Barr Trump ruling boosts gig economy firms MORE (D-Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOmar defends Somalia: 'That shithole country raised a very proud, dignified person' Trump ruling boosts gig economy firms Senate Dems put brakes on Trump impeachment talk MORE (D- N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharTrump ruling boosts gig economy firms Mueller fails to break stalemate on election meddling crackdown Buttigieg releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (D-Minn.) grilled the attorney general during his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on his handling of Mueller's report.

Harris and Booker, in addition to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand proposes giving voters 0 "Democracy Dollars" for political donations Trump ruling boosts gig economy firms Buttigieg releases 10 years of tax returns MORE (N.Y.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeWarren makes headway in three new polls Buttigieg releases 10 years of tax returns Overnight Health Care: Biden backs Medicare buy-in | New warnings as measles cases surpass record | House Dems propose M to study gun violence prevention MORE, have said Barr should resign.