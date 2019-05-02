Kamala Harris responds to Trump calling her 'nasty'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' Harris: I believe Barr 'intended to mislead' on Mueller's report Trump accuses Harris of being 'very nasty' to Barr, looking for 'political points' MORE (D-Calif.) fired back at President Trump Donald John TrumpConservatives seize on Alabama state Dem's abortion comments NYT disciplines editor after publishing cartoon depicting anti-Semitic tropes Wall Street Journal editorial board: Dems vilifying Barr for 'acting like a real Attorney General' MORE after he called her “nasty” following her questioning of Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrWall Street Journal editorial board: Dems vilifying Barr for 'acting like a real Attorney General' Biden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' Clinton: Calling for Barr resignation 'makes perfect sense' MORE during Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“We have a president of the United States whose primary interest I think that has been clear as a result of what we know as a result of the Mueller report, his primary interest has been to obstruct justice," Harris said during an appearance on CNN that was circulated by her presidential campaign. "My primary interest is to pursue justice. You can call that whatever name you want, but I think that's what the American people want in a leader.”

.@KamalaHarris: “Trump’s primary interest has been to obstruct justice. My primary interest is to pursue justice. You can call that whatever name you want, but I think that's what the American people want in a leader.”



pic.twitter.com/rzNcTU7cq8 — Kirsten Allen (@knicole_a) May 2, 2019

Harris was referring to special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s final conclusions, which laid out 10 “episodes” of possibly obstructive acts from Trump into investigations probing Russia's election interference in 2016.

Barr declined to bring charges against the president but Mueller opened the door for Congress to conduct obstruction of justice investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The California Democrat, a former attorney general for the state, grilled Barr on Wednesday over his handling of Mueller’s report in a line of questioning that led him to say he did not look at the underlying evidence in the special counsel’s report before deciding not to pursue an obstruction of justice charge against Trump.

“She was probably very nasty,” the president said of Harris on Fox Business on Wednesday night, adding that other presidential candidates on the committee were hard on Barr to score “political points.”

Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' Trump accuses Harris of being 'very nasty' to Barr, looking for 'political points' Overnight Health Care: House Dems introduce moderate Medicare expansion plan | CBO releases analysis on single payer | Sanders knocks Biden health care plan MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' Trump accuses Harris of being 'very nasty' to Barr, looking for 'political points' Five takeaways from Barr's testimony on Mueller MORE (D-Minn.) also sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Wednesday’s interview marked the second time in less than a week that Trump called Harris “nasty.” Speaking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Trump said she has “a little bit of a nasty wit, but that might be it.”