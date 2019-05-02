Kellyanne Conway knocks Biden: 'Big lie' saying he asked Obama not to endorse

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayHirono rebukes Barr during hearing: 'You should resign' Kellyanne Conway: Dems should start showing Barr some respect Live coverage: Barr faces grilling on Mueller's criticism MORE knocked former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' Overnight Health Care: House Dems introduce moderate Medicare expansion plan | CBO releases analysis on single payer | Sanders knocks Biden health care plan Budowsky: Why Joe Biden scares Donald Trump MORE, who is running for president, saying that Biden told a "big lie" when he said he asked former President Obama not to endorse him.

“The media let Joe Biden get away with his first big lie … when he said ‘I asked president Obama not to endorse me,’ ” Conway told Sinclair's Eric Bolling, according to a clip published by Mediaite on Thursday. “Big question: Was that before or after you realized he was not going to endorse you?”

She pointed out that Biden has accepted other endorsements, including the endorsement of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

"We know that you’re accepting endorsements," she said. "You accepted the endorsement of the firefighter management, the rank and file are another story.”

She also accused Biden of "trying to tie" himself to Obama as much as he can, saying that he used Obama's remarks in a new advertisement.

After Biden entered the 2020 presidential race last month, Obama praised him in a statement, but fell short of endorsing him. Biden said after Obama's statement that he asked Obama not to endorse him.

“Whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merits,” he said at the time.

Obama and Biden were known for their close personal friendship while they served together in the White House.

The Hill has reached out to Biden for comment. He is among 22 people competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.