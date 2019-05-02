Cruz calls Bennet presidential bid 'a Seinfeld campaign' as it's 'about nothing'

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzFive takeaways from Barr's testimony on Mueller CNN's Toobin: Mueller's 'scathing' letter to Barr 'not a polite letter among old friends' Dems hammer Barr over Mueller in four-hour grilling MORE (R-Texas) on Thursday ripped Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetColorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday The Memo: Dems fret about fate of Obama coalition Michael Bennet declared cancer-free, paving way for possible 2020 run MORE's (D-Colo.) newly announced presidential campaign, calling it a "Seinfeld campaign" because it is "about nothing."

"Michael Bennet’s campaign is a Seinfeld campaign—about nothing—that typifies the Left’s empty rage in 2020," Cruz tweeted about Bennet.

"In a decade in the Senate, he’s done very little...but he did stomp his foot & yell at me on Senate floor (which he features in fundraising emails)," he added.

Bennet responded with a GIF comparing Cruz to Newman, a recurring character and antagonist to Jerry Seinfeld on the sitcom that was often called "a show about nothing."

Bennet, a normally quiet, moderate senator, made headlines earlier this year after he blasted Cruz in a now viral speech after Cruz with other Republicans introduced a bill to pay the Coast Guard during a partial government shutdown.

“I have worked very hard over the years to work in a bipartisan way with the presiding officer with my Republican colleagues, but these crocodile tears that the senator from Texas is crying for first responders are too hard for me to take,” Bennet said in January.

“When the senator from Texas shut this government down in 2013, my state was flooded. It was under water. People were killed. People's houses were destroyed. Their small businesses were ruined forever. And because of the senator from Texas, this government was shut down for politics,” he yelled, referring to floods that killed eight people in Colorado.

Bennet officially entered the 2020 race on Thursday, announcing his presidential bid on "CBS This Morning."

"My plan is to run for president," he said.

“I think this country faces two enormous challenges,” he added. “One is a lack of economic mobility and opportunity for most Americans, and the other is the need to restore integrity to our government.”

He among more than 20 people running for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.