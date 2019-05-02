Gabby Giffords meets with 2020 contenders

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) met with several 2020 Democratic presidential contenders Thursday.

Giffords, who left the House in 2012 after being critically injured in a shooting, shared photos on Instagram with with Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

“Thrilled to spend time today talking with a few inspiring leaders … about building a safer America,” Giffords wrote in the caption. “I am filled with hope for our future.”

All four senators have spoken in favor of stronger gun control laws during their time in office. Harris most recently vowed sweeping executive action on gun control if she is elected president, weeks after revealing that she herself owns a gun for personal protection.

Giffords, now the leader of a prominent gun control advocacy group that bears her name, has spent her years out of office fundraising and advocating for stronger gun control laws.

Her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly (D), is also running for Senate in Arizona. His campaign pulled in $4 million in the first quarter of 2019.