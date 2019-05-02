Harris fundraises off Trump calling her 'nasty'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' Harris: I believe Barr 'intended to mislead' on Mueller's report Trump accuses Harris of being 'very nasty' to Barr, looking for 'political points' MORE's (D-Calif.) presidential campaign sent a fundraising email to supporters on Thursday with a message slamming President Trump Donald John TrumpConservatives seize on Alabama state Dem's abortion comments NYT disciplines editor after publishing cartoon depicting anti-Semitic tropes Wall Street Journal editorial board: Dems vilifying Barr for 'acting like a real Attorney General' MORE for his "gendered" attack against the California senator.

The email came in response to the president labeling Harris's line of questioning towards Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrWall Street Journal editorial board: Dems vilifying Barr for 'acting like a real Attorney General' Biden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' Clinton: Calling for Barr resignation 'makes perfect sense' MORE during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing as "probably very nasty." In the email, the Harris campaign jabbed Trump for using similar language to the famous "nasty woman" insult he lobbed at Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonClinton: Calling for Barr resignation 'makes perfect sense' CNN to host James Comey town hall on 2-year anniversary of Trump firing him Five takeaways from Barr's testimony on Mueller MORE during a presidential debate in 2016.

"It seems like anytime Donald Trump feels threatened by a strong woman, he lashes out with this gross, weird attack," the message read. "It’s the kind of sexism that makes me want to run my head through a wall."

"You’d think, after three years, he could at least come up with something more original," Harris's campaign wrote.

The campaign warned that Trump's attacks on Harris "are only going to get worse," and asked supporters to donate so that the 2020 contender can take on the president head-on in a debate.

The email comes a day after Trump told a Fox Business host that Harris had "probably" been "very nasty" to Barr during the hearing. He said earlier in the week that Harris has "a little bit of a nasty wit, but that might be it."

The senator responded during a CNN appearance Thursday morning, and said that "God only knows" why the president uses that word.

“We have a president of the United States whose primary interest I think that has been clear as a result of what we know as a result of the Mueller report, his primary interest has been to obstruct justice," Harris said. "My primary interest is to pursue justice. You can call that whatever name you want, but I think that's what the American people want in a leader.”