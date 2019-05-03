Moulton calls for Barr impeachment hearings

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonEx-Clinton aide jokes that Dem candidate could 'shoot my dog' and still have his support Eric Swalwell qualifies for the Democratic debates Four 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report MORE (D-Mass), a 2020 presidential candidate, on Friday said he thinks that Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrHarris fundraises off Trump calling her 'nasty' Immigrant rights groups file legal challenge to Trump asylum policy House Dems in direct talks with Mueller about his testimony: reports MORE should face impeachment hearings after Democrats say he misled Congress about Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's view of his summary of the special counsel investigation's findings.

He clarified that he didn't think it was the right time to hold a vote on impeachment, for Barr or for President Trump Donald John TrumpKushner calls Middle East peace plan a 'good starting point' Embattled Dem Alabama lawmaker makes more controversial remarks Pelosi to give commencement address at San Francisco State MORE, but that he thought hearings were appropriate.

In an interview with CNN's "New Day," Moulton said that he was "absolutely" for holding impeachment hearings regarding Barr's statements to Congress about his summary of the Mueller report.

"I'm absolutely for holding impeachment hearings," Moulton, who entered the presidential race last month, said. "And I voted for that with regards to the president last year."

"I don't think the time is right to vote on impeachment," Moulton continued, explaining that he wanted to debate the issue in Congress. "Don’t tell me when you have over 30 people indicted by the Mueller investigation, the [Trump] campaign chairman in prison right now, that we shouldn't be debating this as Congress. That's our job."

A number of House and Senate Democrats have called for Barr's resignation following a report in The Washington Post this week that Mueller sent a letter to Barr accusing him of mischaracterizing the results of his report in his official summary to Congress.

News of the letter sent waves throughout Washington, with Republicans rushing to defend the attorney general.

"He lied to Congress; he lied to Congress. And if anybody else did that, it would be considered a crime," Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPelosi to give commencement address at San Francisco State Dems go after Barr's head Top Republicans break with Trump on public-private for infrastructure MORE (D-Calif.) said of Barr.

"Nobody is above the law; not the president of the United States, and not the attorney general."