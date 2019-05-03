O'Rourke holds double-digit lead on Trump in head-to-head matchup: CNN poll

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePollster says belief that felons should vote in prison won't hurt Sanders Fox News to host town hall with Gillibrand in June Biden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' MORE (D-Texas) leads President Trump Donald John TrumpKushner calls Middle East peace plan a 'good starting point' Embattled Dem Alabama lawmaker makes more controversial remarks Pelosi to give commencement address at San Francisco State MORE by 10 points in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a new CNN–SSRS poll.

The survey released Thursday shows O’Rourke with support from 52 percent of registered voters, compared with Trump's 42 percent. Two percent of voters said they wouldn’t support either candidate, and 4 percent said they had no opinion.

O'Rourke held the widest lead over Trump among other Democratic presidential candidates who were included in the potential matchup.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPoll: 69 percent of Americans say prisoners shouldn't be allowed to vote Pollster says belief that felons should vote in prison won't hurt Sanders Fox News to host town hall with Gillibrand in June MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKellyanne Conway knocks Biden: 'Big lie' saying he asked Obama not to endorse Biden can't outrun the progressive beast that will devour him Giuliani calls for investigation into Biden over alleged conflict of interest MORE tied for second place behind O'Rourke, with each leading Trump by 6 points.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris fundraises off Trump calling her 'nasty' Gabby Giffords meets with 2020 contenders Overnight Health Care: Trump creates new religious protections for health workers | Dems turn black maternal deaths into powerful 2020 issue | CBO estimates 7M more uninsured by ObamaCare mandate repeal MORE (D-Calif.) followed with a 4-point lead over Trump, while South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPollster says belief that felons should vote in prison won't hurt Sanders Connecticut lawmaker says her children were targets of online threats from anti-vaxxer Virginia Democrat says Buttigieg could help party win back Midwest in 2020 MORE (D) led the president by 3 points.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabby Giffords meets with 2020 contenders Overnight Health Care: Trump creates new religious protections for health workers | Dems turn black maternal deaths into powerful 2020 issue | CBO estimates 7M more uninsured by ObamaCare mandate repeal Warren unveils plan to restructure Puerto Rico debt MORE (D) came in last place in the poll, trailing Trump by 1 point.

Most surveys in recent weeks have shown Biden and Sanders taking turns leading the crowded field of 2020 contenders in hypothetical general election matchups against Trump.

The CNN–SSRS poll, which has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points, surveyed 1,007 adults nationwide by telephone from April 25 to 28. Thirty-three percent of respondents identified themselves as Democrats, 26 percent as Republicans and 41 percent as independents or members of another party.