Biden endorsed by more than one-third of Florida Dem state legislators

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKellyanne Conway knocks Biden: 'Big lie' saying he asked Obama not to endorse Biden can't outrun the progressive beast that will devour him Giuliani calls for investigation into Biden over alleged conflict of interest MORE was endorsed on Friday by 23 members of the Florida Legislature, all Democrats, in an early move that signals an aggressive play by the Biden campaign for the state's Democratic presidential primary.

Politico reported Friday that the nearly two dozen Florida Democrats led by state Rep. Joe Geller represent the first endorsements by Florida state lawmakers in the 2020 Democratic primary.

“It’s a diverse list of supporters that without question shows his support here,” Geller said, according to Politico. “Not only do I think he can win, but I think he can unite the factions of the Democratic Party.”

Geller reportedly began compiling the list weeks before Biden announced his candidacy last week, when the vice president ended months of speculation about his 2020 plans and officially entered the race, vaulting to the top of a crowded primary field.

The lawmakers are joined by former Florida Rep. Patrick Murphy Patrick Erin MurphyNo anti-Muslim bias at Supreme Court: Constitution, argued properly, protects all religions Texas to bar all chaplains from execution chambers Supreme Court stays execution of Buddhist inmate in Texas MORE (D), who has also endorsed Biden in his primary bid.

Biden's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on the endorsements.

Recent polls show the former vice president leading his more than 20 challengers in the Democratic primary, including his closest rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPoll: 69 percent of Americans say prisoners shouldn't be allowed to vote Pollster says belief that felons should vote in prison won't hurt Sanders Fox News to host town hall with Gillibrand in June MORE (I-Vt.), by double digits.