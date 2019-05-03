Ex-Clinton campaign aide fears Trump could 'weaponize the federal government' against next nominee

A former Clinton campaign aide said that he fears that President Trump Donald John TrumpKushner calls Middle East peace plan a 'good starting point' Embattled Dem Alabama lawmaker makes more controversial remarks Pelosi to give commencement address at San Francisco State MORE could "weaponize" the federal government against the eventual 2020 Democratic nominee.

“Last time, he had the right-wing conspiracy media to boost his chants of 'lock her up,' but this time he's going to actually weaponize the federal government against our nominee,” Jesse Ferguson, a senior spokesman for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, told Politico in an article published Friday.

The news outlet reports that some campaign aides believe that next year Trump could use a strategy similar to his “Crooked Hillary” mantra in 2016.

The president has repeatedly called for government investigations of his rivals, beginning with Clinton.

Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Thursday called for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKellyanne Conway knocks Biden: 'Big lie' saying he asked Obama not to endorse Biden can't outrun the progressive beast that will devour him Giuliani calls for investigation into Biden over alleged conflict of interest MORE's alleged conflicts of interest. Giuliani's statement follows the Wednesday publication of a New York Times article that discusses Biden's efforts to pressure Ukraine to dismiss a prosecutor accused of corruption.

Biden’s younger son, Hunter Biden, served on the board of a company the prosecutor was probing, the Times reported. The Biden campaign told the newspaper that Hunter Biden's work was not connected to his father's efforts.