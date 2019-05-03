Castro secures spot on 2020 primary debate stage

Presidential hopeful Julián Castro announced Friday that he has reached the donor threshold set by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to secure a spot on the primary debate stage.

The former San Antonio mayor who later served as Housing and Urban Development secretary during the Obama administration said he had received donations from at least 65,000 individual donors.

“When I started this campaign on January 12, I knew our team would have to work harder with fewer resources,” Castro said in a statement. “Reaching this threshold of genuine grassroots support is encouraging and shows without a doubt that this campaign continues to become stronger and stronger.”

The campaign said that while it received donations from residents in all 50 states, there were at least 200 unique donors in 44 states and territories who contributed to Castro’s bid.

To qualify for the 12 scheduled Democratic primary debates that begin in June, candidates must receive at least 1 percent support in at least three separate polls recognized by the DNC or receive campaign contributions from at least 65,000 unique donors.

The DNC has said that it will prioritize candidates who meet both thresholds if more than 20 contenders qualify for the debates. The primary field has already burgeoned to 22 candidates.

A tally compiled by The New York Times found that Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabby Giffords meets with 2020 contenders Overnight Health Care: Trump creates new religious protections for health workers | Dems turn black maternal deaths into powerful 2020 issue | CBO estimates 7M more uninsured by ObamaCare mandate repeal Warren unveils plan to restructure Puerto Rico debt MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPoll: 69 percent of Americans say prisoners shouldn't be allowed to vote Pollster says belief that felons should vote in prison won't hurt Sanders Fox News to host town hall with Gillibrand in June MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris fundraises off Trump calling her 'nasty' Gabby Giffords meets with 2020 contenders Overnight Health Care: Trump creates new religious protections for health workers | Dems turn black maternal deaths into powerful 2020 issue | CBO estimates 7M more uninsured by ObamaCare mandate repeal MORE (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharGabby Giffords meets with 2020 contenders On The Money: Moore withdraws from Fed consideration | Decries 'unrelenting attacks' | GOP senator tells White House to 'do some research' before next pick Klobuchar asks Mueller whether he reviewed Trump's taxes MORE (D-Minn.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKellyanne Conway knocks Biden: 'Big lie' saying he asked Obama not to endorse Biden can't outrun the progressive beast that will devour him Giuliani calls for investigation into Biden over alleged conflict of interest MORE (D), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePollster says belief that felons should vote in prison won't hurt Sanders Fox News to host town hall with Gillibrand in June Biden says Barr 'should' resign: 'He's lost the confidence of the American people' MORE (D-Texas), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPollster says belief that felons should vote in prison won't hurt Sanders Connecticut lawmaker says her children were targets of online threats from anti-vaxxer Virginia Democrat says Buttigieg could help party win back Midwest in 2020 MORE (D) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangPoll: Americans overwhelmingly reject lowering voting age to 16 Yang to give 'Freedom Dividend' of K next year to Iowa, New Hampshire families Hillicon Valley: Schumer pushes Trump to go on offense over 2020 interference | Facebook gets a facelift | Biden tops competitors in digital ad spending | Sri Lanka lifts social media ban MORE have all qualified under both requirements.

Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerGabby Giffords meets with 2020 contenders Poll: 69 percent of Americans say prisoners shouldn't be allowed to vote The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems fight with Barr escalates MORE (D-N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Defense: Pentagon plans to make sexual harassment a crime | Military sexual assaults up 38 percent | Senate fails to override Trump's Yemen veto Climate change could destroy our food supply Gillibrand tears into Army nominee over military sexual assault: 'You're failing us' MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanFox News to host town hall with Gillibrand in June Why Dems need to go on Fox News Dems introduce bill that would give interns a raise MORE (D-Ohio), former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyFour 2020 Dems not yet qualified to participate in debates: report Rod Rosenstein, Jay Leno chat at correspondents' weekend brunch Dem race shows signs it could get nasty MORE (D-Md.), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeClimate change deadline is the wrong 2020 litmus test Montana governor Steve Bullock to announce bid for presidency: report Hillicon Valley: Schumer pushes Trump to go on offense over 2020 interference | Facebook gets a facelift | Biden tops competitors in digital ad spending | Sri Lanka lifts social media ban MORE (D) and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperBennet enters 2020 race Joaquin Castro won't run for Senate in Texas Montana governor Steve Bullock to announce bid for presidency: report MORE (D) have all met the polling threshold.

The first primary debate will be held June 26 and 27 in Miami; the second will be held a month later in Detroit.