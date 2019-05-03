Poll: Biden leads Dem primary field by 30 points

Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKellyanne Conway knocks Biden: 'Big lie' saying he asked Obama not to endorse Biden can't outrun the progressive beast that will devour him Giuliani calls for investigation into Biden over alleged conflict of interest MORE holds a 30-point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPoll: 69 percent of Americans say prisoners shouldn't be allowed to vote Pollster says belief that felons should vote in prison won't hurt Sanders Fox News to host town hall with Gillibrand in June MORE (I-Vt.) in the Democratic presidential field, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill, further signaling that the former vice president is cementing his place as the primary contest’s front-runner.

Forty-four percent of Democratic voters surveyed said they are most likely to vote for Biden in the 2020 Democratic primaries. Sanders comes in second place at 14 percent, while Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris fundraises off Trump calling her 'nasty' Gabby Giffords meets with 2020 contenders Overnight Health Care: Trump creates new religious protections for health workers | Dems turn black maternal deaths into powerful 2020 issue | CBO estimates 7M more uninsured by ObamaCare mandate repeal MORE (D-Calif.) places third with just 9 percent, the poll found.

The survey results show a surge for Biden since he launched his presidential campaign last week. A Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey from March pegged his support in the primary field at 35 percent, though at the time he hadn’t yet entered the race.

The poll results are largely in line with other surveys conducted in recent days that show Biden widening his lead in the sprawling Democratic primary field.

“The Biden surge is significant and greater than expected,” Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, said. “His launch was super successful and he has opened up a significant lead.”

Among respondents, 5 percent said they would most likely vote for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabby Giffords meets with 2020 contenders Overnight Health Care: Trump creates new religious protections for health workers | Dems turn black maternal deaths into powerful 2020 issue | CBO estimates 7M more uninsured by ObamaCare mandate repeal Warren unveils plan to restructure Puerto Rico debt MORE (D-Mass.), while South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPollster says belief that felons should vote in prison won't hurt Sanders Connecticut lawmaker says her children were targets of online threats from anti-vaxxer Virginia Democrat says Buttigieg could help party win back Midwest in 2020 MORE, was picked by 4 percent. Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerGabby Giffords meets with 2020 contenders Poll: 69 percent of Americans say prisoners shouldn't be allowed to vote The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems fight with Barr escalates MORE (D-N.J.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) tied for sixth place at 3 percent.

When it comes to who voters think has the best chance of beating President Trump Donald John TrumpKushner calls Middle East peace plan a 'good starting point' Embattled Dem Alabama lawmaker makes more controversial remarks Pelosi to give commencement address at San Francisco State MORE in the 2020 general election, Biden still has a significant lead, with 40 percent of respondents saying as such. Sanders comes in after the former vice president at 13 percent.

But according to the poll, voters are looking for more than just someone who can defeat Trump. Thirty percent said it was more important to nominate a candidate who shares their positions on the issues, while 26 percent said that the ability to beat Trump was a more important quality in the eventual Democratic nominee.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll online survey of 1,536 registered voters was conducted from April 30-May 1. Of that, 259 self-identified Democratic voters were asked about their candidate preference in the party’s primary field.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll. The Hill will work with Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll throughout 2019.

Full poll results will be posted online later this week. The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.