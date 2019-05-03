Pence: Biden, 2020 Dems are 'advocating a socialist agenda'

Vice President Pence hammered former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKellyanne Conway knocks Biden: 'Big lie' saying he asked Obama not to endorse Biden can't outrun the progressive beast that will devour him Giuliani calls for investigation into Biden over alleged conflict of interest MORE and other leading 2020 Democratic presidential contenders as “advocating a socialist agenda.”

“I think the choice that we face in the country today is a choice between freedom and socialism, increasingly. President Trump Donald John TrumpKushner calls Middle East peace plan a 'good starting point' Embattled Dem Alabama lawmaker makes more controversial remarks Pelosi to give commencement address at San Francisco State MORE has been advocating an agenda that’s built on the principles of freedom in the marketplaces, lower taxes, less regulation, more access to energy, better, fair trade deals,” Pence told CNBC on Friday.

“But increasingly, whether it be Joe Biden, whether it be Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPoll: 69 percent of Americans say prisoners shouldn't be allowed to vote Pollster says belief that felons should vote in prison won't hurt Sanders Fox News to host town hall with Gillibrand in June MORE, whether it be Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabby Giffords meets with 2020 contenders Overnight Health Care: Trump creates new religious protections for health workers | Dems turn black maternal deaths into powerful 2020 issue | CBO estimates 7M more uninsured by ObamaCare mandate repeal Warren unveils plan to restructure Puerto Rico debt MORE and others in their party, they’re advocating a socialist agenda of more government, higher taxes and the same tired policies that created the malaise of the last administration where you saw less than 2 percent economic growth,” Pence said.

Biden, who entered the race for the Democratic nomination last week, is widely seen as a centrist in a field dominated by progressives.

Since launching his campaign, Biden has hammered Trump on the campaign trail, attacking the GOP’s 2017 tax cut plan, which he says mainly benefits the wealthy.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding Pence’s remarks.

The former vice president is seen by conservatives as one of the stronger threats to the president among the more than 20 Democratic contenders as he angles his appeal toward wooing working class voters in the Rust Belt who historically voted Democratic but supported Trump in 2016.

Trump and other Republicans have sought to attack Democrats as "socialists," attacking proposals from the progressive wing such as "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal.

“I want you, everybody in this room and your friends and your neighbors, I want you to put socialism on trial. That’s what I’m asking you to do,” White House adviser Larry Kudlow Lawrence (Larry) Alan KudlowMORE said in February. “I don’t want us to stand idly by. I don’t want to let this stuff fester, I want it challenged, I want it debated, I want it rebutted, and I want to convict socialism.”