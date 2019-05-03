Trump endorses Republican in Pennsylvania special election

President Trump Donald John TrumpKushner calls Middle East peace plan a 'good starting point' Embattled Dem Alabama lawmaker makes more controversial remarks Pelosi to give commencement address at San Francisco State MORE endorsed state Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.) weeks before the special election in Pennsylvania’s 12th District.

“Fred Keller of the Great State of Pennsylvania has been an outstanding State Rep. Now he is running as the Republican Nominee for Congress, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement. Strong on Crime, Second Amendment, Military, Vets, and Healthcare. He will do a fantastic job!” Trump tweeted on Friday.

Keller is running against attorney Marc Friedenberg to replace former Rep. Tom Marino Thomas (Tom) Anthony MarinoPennsylvania governor sets special election date for GOP Marino’s seat The Hill's Morning Report — Nasty shutdown fight gets nastier GOP Rep. Tom Marino resigns from Congress MORE (R), who resigned in January to take a job in the private sector.

Gov. Tom Wolf (D) announced a day after Marino officially left Congress that the special election to replace Marino would be held on May 21.

Keller was chosen as his party’s nominee for the race in a convention in March.

Marino won reelection last year by 32 points against Friedenberg in the newly drawn 12th District after Pennsylvania redrew its congressional districts.

The 12th District covers much of the old 10th District, which Republicans had held since 2011 before the congressional map was redrawn.