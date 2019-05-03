De Blasio to announce presidential bid next week: reports

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioNew York City officially names real intersection 'Sesame Street' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems fight with Barr escalates New York City becomes first major city to make phone calls from jail free MORE (D) is expected to launch his presidential campaign next week, three people with knowledge of his plans told the New York Daily News.

One source told the Daily News that the announcement could come as soon as Wednesday, de Blasio’s 58th birthday. Another source said the rollout was initially planned for this week but was delayed.

A person with knowledge of the plans also confirmed the announcement to the New York Post.

The New York Democrat has already made trips to crucial early primary states Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. De Blasio would be the 23rd candidate to jump into the Democratic primary race if he decides to run.

De Blasio said Thursday that he would make a final decision on whether to run “in the month of May,” according to The Associated Press.

De Blasio’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Hill.

The mayor expressed concerns on Friday that he could struggle to land a spot on the primary debate stage should he decide to run.

“The debates are important, there’s a lot of other factors in how … a campaign of this importance emerges,” he said on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show.”

To qualify for the 12 scheduled Democratic primary debates, candidates must receive at least 1 percent support in at least three separate polls recognized by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) or receive campaign contributions from at least 65,000 unique donors.

The DNC has said that it will prioritize candidates who meet both thresholds if more than 20 contenders qualify for the debates.

A possible presidential bid would likely face opposition from de Blasio’s hometown, as a survey from Quinnipiac University Poll released last month showed 76 percent of New York City residents think he should not run for president.

De Blasio has cast himself as a progressive during his tenure as mayor, railing against income inequality, touting the benefits of the Green New Deal and feuding with New York’s centrist governor Andrew Cuomo (D).