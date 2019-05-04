Buttigieg responds to protesters yelling anti-gay messages in Dallas

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg says he has 'batting practice' dealing with bullies Poll: Biden leads Dem primary field by 30 points Castro secures spot on 2020 primary debate stage MORE was interrupted several times by hecklers shouting anti-gay messages during a speech Friday evening in Dallas, Texas.

The South Bend, Ind., mayor, who is gay, was speaking at the Dallas County Democratic Party's Johnson Jordan Dinner when was met with protesters, at least some of whom appeared to yell anti-gay messages, according to The Texas Tribune.

“Marriage is between a man and a woman,” one yelled.

“Repent,” another shouted, according to a video posted to Twitter by CNN reporter DJ Judd.

Buttigieg reportedly carried on through the interruption, noting how he packed his bags to serve in Afghanistan “to defend that man’s freedom of speech.”

Pete Buttigieg has been interrupted four times here in Dallas by protesters. One yelled “Marriage is between a man and a woman!” Another yelled “Repent!” After the 4th, Buttigieg continued, “The moment I packed my bags for Afghanistan, to defend that man’s freedom of speech...” pic.twitter.com/zIpDSCIrti — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) May 4, 2019

Buttigieg at one point deadpanned that it was a “lively room” and later added that he was "just thinking of that scripture that says bless and do not curse," the Tribune reported.

Buttigieg is the only openly gay presidential candidate running for the 2020 election and married his husband, Chasten, in 2018.

He has faced public and personal attacks for his sexuality on the campaign trail, including an incident last month in which he was confronted by two protesters in Iowa shouting biblical references.

The protesters were shouting about the biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, which the Bible says were destroyed by what it calls sinful acts, including sodomy.

"The good news is the condition of my soul is in the hands of God, but the Iowa caucuses are up to you," Buttigieg responded in stride as the protesters were ushered away. "Remember the beauty of our democracy. Everyone here gets the exact same voice and vote. Feels like the numbers are on our side," he added.

Buttigieg’s fellow 2020 candidate, Texas native Beto O’Rourke, apologized to his competitor for the incident on Twitter.

“Texans don’t stand for this kind of homophobia and hatred. Mayor Pete, we are grateful you came to Texas and hope to see you and Chasten back again soon,” O’Rourke wrote.