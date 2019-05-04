DNC requiring campaigns seeking voter file to fundraise, record videos: report

Candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s coveted 50-state voter file will have to agree to a series of terms mandated by the Democratic National Committee (DNC), BuzzFeed New reports.

According to a memo reported by the outlet on Saturday, candidates have to pay $175,000 for the file, appear at one or more DNC fundraising events every three months during the duration of their campaign and record a short video supporting the DNC at each appearance.

Campaigns are also required to sign at least one DNC fundraising email every three months and split the funds evenly, and participate in a party-wide fundraising day in August.

Candidates who use the file, which contains data on millions of voters and is used by campaigns to track support, will have to continue raising money for the DNC even if they drop out of the race.

Some campaigns told BuzzFeed that the move, which is designed to bolster the DNC ahead of the 2020 election, are overly costly and specific.

The DNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill. The organization declined to comment to BuzzFeed on a proprietary legal document.

The DNC has consistently lagged behind its Republican counterpart in terms of fundraising and emerged as a focus of anti-establishment sentiment in 2016 after supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOn The Money: US adds 263K jobs in April, crushing expectations | Warren, Dems call for probe of tax-prep companies | Biden faces dilemma from K Street allies Pence: Biden, 2020 Dems are 'advocating a socialist agenda' House climate panel will study drilling ban backed by 2020 Dems MORE (I-Vt.) accused the primary system of being biased toward Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems set new deadline for full Mueller report as tensions flare Nadler threatens Barr with contempt in Mueller report request Book: Obama saw Trump's win as personal insult MORE.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE has worked to restore trust in the national party committee and rework the group’s fundraising infrastructure to rake in more funds to defeat Republicans.

Sanders famously sued the DNC in 2015 over a voter file dispute. Then-DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz Deborah (Debbie) Wasserman SchultzOvernight Defense: Bolton says 'all options are on the table' for Venezuela | Trump drops plans to retire USS Truman aircraft carrier | House bill would block military funds for border wall House spending bill would block military construction funds for border wall Overnight Energy: Trump moves to crack down on Iranian oil exports | Florida lawmakers offer bill to ban drilling off state's coast | Bloomberg donates .5M to Paris deal MORE temporarily blocked his campaign from using the party’s voter file after aides were caught accessing proprietary Clinton data via a glitch in the DNC’s voter software.

Two people close to Sanders’s current presidential campaign told BuzzFeed that the Vermont Independent has not yet agreed to the DNC conditions for his 2020 bid. The Sanders campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.