Ben & Jerry's co-founder introduces Sanders as a president who 'stands for justice in all its flavors'

Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen praised Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOn The Money: US adds 263K jobs in April, crushing expectations | Warren, Dems call for probe of tax-prep companies | Biden faces dilemma from K Street allies Pence: Biden, 2020 Dems are 'advocating a socialist agenda' House climate panel will study drilling ban backed by 2020 Dems MORE (I-Vt.) at a campaign stop in Iowa on Saturday, joking that Sanders would be a president who stood for justice "in all its flavors."

At a campaign event in Ames, Iowa, the ice cream maker and co-chair of Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign quipped that he had handed the title of Vermont's most famous resident over to Sanders in the wake of his 2016 bid for the presidency.

"Before Bernie, I used to be the most famous guy in Vermont!" Cohen joked, to laughter. "I am just so happy to give that title over to Bernie."

"Ice cream is good," he continued. "But a president of the United States who truly stands for justice in all its flavors? That is euphoric!"

Sanders is in Iowa this weekend, the site of the first caucuses of the 2020 primaries, as he battles for the lead in the primary contest with former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump hits 'foolish' firefighter union president after group backs Biden On The Money: US adds 263K jobs in April, crushing expectations | Warren, Dems call for probe of tax-prep companies | Biden faces dilemma from K Street allies Pence: Biden, 2020 Dems are 'advocating a socialist agenda' MORE, who officially entered the race last month and vaulted quickly to a comfortable lead over the Vermont senator.

Cohen is a longtime ally of Sanders, and previously endorsed him in his unsuccessful 2016 bid and made a Sanders-themed ice cream.