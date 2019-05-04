Sanders voices support for voting to hold Barr in contempt

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOn The Money: US adds 263K jobs in April, crushing expectations | Warren, Dems call for probe of tax-prep companies | Biden faces dilemma from K Street allies Pence: Biden, 2020 Dems are 'advocating a socialist agenda' House climate panel will study drilling ban backed by 2020 Dems MORE (I-Vt.) said at a presidential campaign stop in Iowa on Saturday that he would vote to hold Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrHarris requests probe into if Trump pressured Barr to open investigations House Dems ask DC, Virginia bar associations to investigate Barr CNN's Camerota on Mueller fallout: 'Disheartening for people who believe in justice' MORE in contempt if he were in the House.

"We had an attorney general of the United States who refused to come to a hearing that the House Judiciary Committee called," Sanders said at a town hall in Perry, Iowa.

"If I were a member of the House, I would vote to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt," he added. "He was asked to testify, he refused to testify, he refused to provide the information that the House wanted, and that is unacceptable."

Sanders previously said he did not know whether Barr should resign, amid calls from other presidential candidates for the attorney general to step down.

Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and was grilled by Democrats on topics related to the Mueller report. He was scheduled to reappear Thursday but declined to do so, objecting to Democrats' demands that he be questioned by their staff counsel.

Sanders is one of more than 20 Democrats competing for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.