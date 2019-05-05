Sanders rips 'profound scientist' Trump for claiming wind turbine 'noise causes cancer'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders voices support for voting to hold Barr in contempt Ben & Jerry's co-founder introduces Sanders as a president who 'stands for justice in all its flavors' How the Democrats might avoid eating their own MORE (I-Vt.) on Saturday slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpPelosi says she worried Trump would have contested elections if House margin had been thin Anticipation builds for Mueller testimony Venezuela tests Trump-Bolton relationship MORE for once saying that the noise from wind turbines causes cancer, describing Trump as a "profound scientist" for making that claim.

"As I’m sure you’re all aware, Trump and I have a few differences of opinion," Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said while campaigning in Ames, Iowa, according to KCCI 8, a local CBS affiliate. "But maybe the most profound difference is that Trump is maintaining the myth that climate change is a hoax."

Sanders added that Trump is "working overtime to make sure that we have more carbon emissions," before noting that the president made a "profound remark" in regards to wind turbines causing cancer.

"And he’s a profound scientist, someone who’s researched the issue for years and uniquely came up with that conclusion," Sanders said.

Trump in early April floated the claim that the noise wind turbines emit causes cancer while speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual spring dinner.

“If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer,” Trump said.

There is no evidence to back Trump's claim that noise from wind turbines may cause cancer.

Both of Iowa's GOP senators criticized Trump's statement, with Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleySenate confirms Trump's 100th judicial nominee GOP distances itself from Trump's ObamaCare attacks The Hill's Morning Report - Barr stiff-arms House following Senate grilling MORE (R-Iowa) saying that the president's comments on wind power were "idiotic."

"I have church bells that ring across from my office here in D.C. I know that noise doesn't give me cancer, otherwise I'm sure I'd have church bell cancer," Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstMoore: Trump 'fully supportive' till end, doesn't blame GOP female senators The Hill's Morning Report — Dem ire at Barr intensifies On The Money: Moore withdraws from Fed consideration | Decries 'unrelenting attacks' | GOP senator tells White House to 'do some research' before next pick MORE (R-Iowa) said, according to a Des Moines, Iowa NBC affiliate.

Trump has repeatedly voiced critical comments about wind power. He said at a rally in Michigan earlier this year that the power source was unreliable because the wind doesn't always blow.