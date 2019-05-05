Biden calls Trump a 'clown' during remarks in SC

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBen & Jerry's co-founder introduces Sanders as a president who 'stands for justice in all its flavors' How the Democrats might avoid eating their own Union support won't come easy for Biden MORE reportedly called President Trump a "clown" during remarks in South Carolina on Saturday night and denounced the "ridiculous things" the president says.
"There are so many nicknames that I’m inclined to give this guy," the Democratic presidential candidate said, according to Bloomberg News. "We could just start with clown."
"When he says these ridiculous things he says, I mean this, I put my hand up and say, 'everybody knows who you are' because they do know," Biden reportedly told a room of about three dozen supporters.
Biden has made criticism of Trump central to his candidacy, promoting himself as a foil to the president.
"The only place he has any confidence is in the mud," Biden said on Saturday night, according to Bloomberg. "The only thing he doesn’t know how to respond to is issues and specifics."
He also referred to Trump as a "no-good SOB" and recalled saying that he might have "taken him behind the barn and beat the hell out of him" in high school, according to The Associated Press.
"Guess what? I probably shouldn’t have done that," Biden said. "The presidency is an office that requires dignity and reestablishing respect and standing."
He also accused the president and Republicans of suppressing black voters.
"You’ve got Jim Crow sneaking back in," Biden said, according to the AP. "You know what happens when you have an equal right to vote? They lose."