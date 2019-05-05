Biden calls Trump a 'clown' during remarks in SC

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBen & Jerry's co-founder introduces Sanders as a president who 'stands for justice in all its flavors' How the Democrats might avoid eating their own Union support won't come easy for Biden MORE reportedly called President Trump a "clown" during remarks in South Carolina on Saturday night and denounced the "ridiculous things" the president says.

"There are so many nicknames that I’m inclined to give this guy," the Democratic presidential candidate said, according to Bloomberg News. "We could just start with clown."

"When he says these ridiculous things he says, I mean this, I put my hand up and say, 'everybody knows who you are' because they do know," Biden reportedly told a room of about three dozen supporters.